Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after buying an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,822 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,708,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,035,000 after purchasing an additional 139,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $135.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.44.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

