Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $2.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.92. The stock had a trading volume of 73,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,854. Semtech has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

