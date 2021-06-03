Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Announces Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.92. The stock had a trading volume of 73,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.22. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $83.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

