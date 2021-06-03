Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Shares of SMTC stock traded up $2.99 on Thursday, reaching $64.92. 73,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,854. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

