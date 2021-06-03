Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $2.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.92. 73,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,854. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.33. Semtech has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $83.94.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,726 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

