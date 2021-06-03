Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,823,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.93. 23,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 3.94. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

