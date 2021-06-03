Sessia (KICKS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $66,742.00

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $567,323.05 and $66,742.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sessia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sessia has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00082129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.29 or 0.01015466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,593.37 or 0.09325457 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00052018 BTC.

Sessia Coin Profile

Sessia is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,061,138 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

