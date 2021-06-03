Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,515 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

NASDAQ MU opened at $84.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.