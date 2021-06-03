Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its position in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,946,647.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,757,961. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $234.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.92. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $216.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

