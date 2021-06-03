Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $809,000 Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.66.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

