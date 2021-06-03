Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $872,000 Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $114.56 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $57.44 and a one year high of $116.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.59.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.