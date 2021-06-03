Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,124 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in LPL Financial by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA opened at $146.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.27 and a 52-week high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.72.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,513 shares of company stock worth $17,876,359. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

