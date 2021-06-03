Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in TopBuild by 770.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in TopBuild by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TopBuild by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $194.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.12. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $104.52 and a one year high of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,689. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.42.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

