Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 3,915 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 125.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,800,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 190.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

GBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,595,367.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

