Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Life Storage by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Life Storage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Life Storage by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $102.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.56. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $103.13.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

