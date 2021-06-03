Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 1,192 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth $768,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 290,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 232,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACB shares. Bank of America started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.22.

NYSE:ACB opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

