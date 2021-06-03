Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases New Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 7,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 5,958.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $169.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.80 and a one year high of $196.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.71.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $216,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,806.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,410 shares of company stock worth $26,313,942 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

