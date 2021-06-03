Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases New Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Arcosa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Arcosa by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Arcosa by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,086.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Sidoti lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

ACA opened at $61.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

