Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,197 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,159,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,902,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLOK. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NLOK opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.39.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

