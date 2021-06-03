SHIBA INU (SHIB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $960.27 Million

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, SHIBA INU has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $3.84 billion and approximately $960.27 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIBA INU alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00070215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00286372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.35 or 0.00197758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $460.30 or 0.01192289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,582.32 or 0.99936653 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00034151 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.00 or 0.01077521 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIBA INU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIBA INU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.