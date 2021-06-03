Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.11. Approximately 26,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,986,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHLS shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.03.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $870,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $276,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $515,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

