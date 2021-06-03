Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Informa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 585.13 ($7.64).

Shares of INF stock traded down GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 538.20 ($7.03). The company had a trading volume of 1,667,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 561.46. Informa has a one year low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a one year high of GBX 659 ($8.61).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

