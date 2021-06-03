Short Interest in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Expands By 22.6%

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the April 29th total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABB. Cowen boosted their price objective on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nordea Equity Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NYSE ABB opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.72. ABB has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The company has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,192 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,895,000 after purchasing an additional 721,432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,735,000 after purchasing an additional 122,776 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 211,804 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,263,000 after buying an additional 519,351 shares during the period. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

