Short Interest in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Increases By 27.4%

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the April 29th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 201,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

In other news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $42,267.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APOG opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $42.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APOG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.