Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Grows By 28.2%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the April 29th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATLKY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 15.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

