Short Interest in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Increases By 30.5%

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,250,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the April 29th total of 15,520,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

COG stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after buying an additional 1,609,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $561,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,458,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $233,975,000 after purchasing an additional 586,452 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,236,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $173,459,000 after purchasing an additional 250,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,262,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $134,516,000 after purchasing an additional 514,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.