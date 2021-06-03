Short Interest in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Increases By 24.3%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,570,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the April 29th total of 11,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTXR shares. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Freed Investment Group acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 8.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTXR stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.01. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

