Short Interest in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Expands By 29.3%

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the April 29th total of 5,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1,966.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:SBS opened at $7.76 on Thursday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $905.45 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

