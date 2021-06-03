Short Interest in Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Rises By 22.0%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the April 29th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 161.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DSKIF opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.27.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Daiseki Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

