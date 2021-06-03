Short Interest in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Increases By 25.0%

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.32% of Elmira Savings Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Elmira Savings Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:ESBK opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides financial services to consumers and businesses. It offers savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, and NOW accounts; certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, construction, commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, comprising of installment loans, overdraft line of credit, and home equity loans; and mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences.

