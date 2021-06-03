Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Increases By 32.7%

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the April 29th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,510,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) stock opened at $41.46 on Thursday. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43.

