Short Interest in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Increases By 23.6%

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 367,800 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the April 29th total of 297,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXRT. Raymond James increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NXRT stock opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 145.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $54.06.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,870.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,340 over the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

