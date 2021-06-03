Short Interest in NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Increases By 33.3%

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NGK Spark Plug stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27. NGK Spark Plug has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Separately, CLSA raised NGK Spark Plug from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines; and technical ceramics and applicable products in Japan. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resister cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

