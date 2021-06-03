Short Interest in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Increases By 28.1%

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the April 29th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ORPH stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $168.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.98. Orphazyme A/S has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $14.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.38% of Orphazyme A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

