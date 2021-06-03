Short Interest in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Rises By 35.5%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,950,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the April 29th total of 14,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 617.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 132,388 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $1,497,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 745,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 549,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.2859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

