Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Expands By 29.4%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the April 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTCHF opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.52. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

