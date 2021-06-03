Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Increases By 23.2%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 182,100 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the April 29th total of 147,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $74,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 391,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,116.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $60.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.38% and a negative net margin of 77.99%. Analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

