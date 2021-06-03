Short Interest in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Increases By 33.5%

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the April 29th total of 127,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In related news, Director Mark S. Brody sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $186,831.46. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $41,496.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,700 shares of company stock valued at $647,442 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 785,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 89,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $253.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.36. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.61%.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

