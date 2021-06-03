Short Interest in Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Increases By 33.3%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:YKLTY opened at $27.40 on Thursday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67.

About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

