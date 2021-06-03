Short Interest in Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Increases By 33.3%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:YKLTY opened at $27.40 on Thursday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67.
About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.
