Short Interest in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Rises By 24.3%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,500,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the April 29th total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 663,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 173,909 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 12,429.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,452,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

AUY stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Several research firms have commented on AUY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

