Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) shares rose 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.85. Approximately 33,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,745,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.