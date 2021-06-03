Sicart Associates LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,233.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,269.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,437.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

