Sigma Planning Corp Invests $32,000 in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 898.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 106,450 shares during the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ RWLK opened at $1.80 on Thursday. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.95.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 246.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

ReWalk Robotics Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

