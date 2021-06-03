Silvant Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $142,715.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,715.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $148,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $769,402.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,044,861 shares of company stock worth $206,220,472 over the last 90 days.

OM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

NASDAQ OM opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -9.82. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

