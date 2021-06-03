Silvant Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.43. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.55.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

