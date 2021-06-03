Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,755 shares of company stock valued at $15,207,834. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,575.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,665.77.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,362.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,431.92. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $964.50 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

