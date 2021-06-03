Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 232 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for about 0.8% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,084,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,461 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $370.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 0.75. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.05.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.35.

In other news, COO Quentin S. Blackford sold 7,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,708,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,857 shares of company stock valued at $16,533,912 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.