Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 289 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.3% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 39,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 36,853 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in The Walt Disney by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $177.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $321.60 billion, a PE ratio of -70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

