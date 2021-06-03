Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

SBTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBTX. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

