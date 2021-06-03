Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.15 and last traded at $118.15. 532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.57.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $3.5792 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

